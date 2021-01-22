Cinema plans revealed for Aberdeen shopping centre

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Plans have been revealed for a new cinema in an Aberdeen shopping centre.

Owners of the Bon Accord Centre hope to create a new four-screen cinema development in the upper floor of the mall.

The entrance would lead out into Drum’s Lane where a new public space would be created.

A planning application has now been submitted to the city council.

An artists impression of what the site might look like shows stairs and a ramp up to the cinema, with landscaping and overhead lighting, as well as an outdoor seating area with parasols on outdoor tables.

‘Fantastic opportunity’ to boost footfall

Bon Accord centre manager Craig Stevenson said: “We are delighted to submit a planning application for a new cinema development at the centre.

“These plans come as part of our ongoing strategy to repurpose vacant retail space and continue to deliver a thriving retail and leisure destination in the heart of the city.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for Bon Accord and for Aberdeen city centre. We are looking forward to announcing further details of this and other new initiatives in due course.”

Planning permission was initially granted for a seven-screen cinema and restaurant in the Bon Accord Centre in 2014.

Mall owners have also been considering a new retail and food area in the north of the centre with a glazed canopy over the George Street entrance in recent years.

The proposals fit in with Aberdeen City Council’s city centre masterplan, which aims to boost the leisure offering in the north of the city.

‘Significant investment’ to ‘reinvent’ city centre welcomed

The application has been welcomed by business leaders, who have praised the investment in Aberdeen’s city centre.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “Aberdeen Inspired welcomes the news that plans for the cinema development within Bon Accord are gathering pace.

“This significant investment in the heart of Aberdeen is hugely positive and will increase footfall and dwell time in the city centre.”

Meanwhile, Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, added: “Successful strategies to reinvent our cities are based on creating multifunctional places that people choose to live, spend leisure time and work in.

“It’s very encouraging to see businesses like the Bon Accord Centre display confidence in the future of the Aberdeen city region by moving forward with investment projects like this one.”