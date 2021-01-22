11-year-old girl thanks ‘amazing’ NHS Grampian staff in heartfelt letter

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A north-east schoolgirl has penned a thank-you letter to the staff at NHS Grampian.

Lily Shaw, 11, from Hillside Primary School in Portlethen, shared her appreciation for the hard work staff and health care workers during the “horrible virus”.

Alongside her teacher, the youngster asked NHS Grampian if her letter could be shared with the staff.

It read: “Dear NHS and key workers, I wanted to write you a little note to say a massive thank you for all that you have done and continue to do during this horrible virus.

“My family and I are very grateful and thankful for all you are doing.

“You have put your lives and the lives of your family and loved ones at risk to save and protect others.

“You should be very proud of everything you do.

“It is very scary for everyone but it must be extremely scary and terrifying for you.”

She described NHS staff as “amazing”, “outstanding”, “determined”, “fantastic”, “superb”, “loving, “caring” and “heroes.”

Lily thanked them for their “hard work during this difficult time” and encouraged them to “keep up the good work” and “keep strong”.

In a social media post, the health board shared the letter to boost spirits.

Their post added: “Lily and her teacher, Mrs Lindsay, asked if we could share this with our staff. We have shared it in our daily staff brief but thought we’d share it here too.”

Proud mum, Nova Shaw, spoke about how their family has readjusted in lockdown life and how heart-warming her daughter’s letter was.

She said: “It was hard at the start having to adjust to a whole new way of living but we got through it as a family – we knew there would be light at the end of the tunnel.

“Lily is totally overwhelmed with the response she has received with a few happy tears shed yesterday in the Shaw household.

“We are extremely proud of Lily and the caring, thoughtful girl she is.”

Having put a smile on many faces, Lily is more than chuffed, she said: “I am super proud that my letter has reached so many people and that lots of NHS and key workers have seen it.

“My mum has shown me all the comments and I am really happy that it put a smile on their faces because that is what I wanted.

“I wanted them to know that they should be proud of what they are doing.”