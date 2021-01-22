CCTV released of man police want to speak to after woman attacked near Union Square

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to after a woman was assaulted in Aberdeen.

The incident, which involved a 26-year-old woman, happened at around 1am on Saturday October 3 near Union Square.

The images show a man described as being white, with dark facial features, around 6ft tall and with a broad build. According to police he spoke with a foreign eastern European accent.

Officers believe he may be able to help with the investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information is asked to contact police Scotland on 101 with incident number 2733 of October 3, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.