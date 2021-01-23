‘A great loss’: Closure of ‘integral’ Aberdeen post office sparks outrage from city councillors

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The closure of an “integral” community post office has been described as a “great loss” and sparked outrage among Aberdeen City councillors.

Midstocket Post Office, located within the Spar convenience store on Midstocket Road, has announced it will close following a decision by the Spar retail group to withdraw the premises for post office use.

A letter informing of the closure describes the situation as “temporary”, but a new retailer would have to be found to take on the business.

The post office is due to close on February 23.

Aberdeen City councillor and deputy provost, Jennifer Stewart, said the decision would be a “big blow” to local residents – especially older members of the community.

She added: “It is important and integral to the community because it provides many services, not just that of the post office.

“It says it will be a temporarily closure, but it won’t be temporary at all – it could be infinite really.

“My concern is that there is so little in this area in terms of community facilities and I worry about older people and the less mobile, especially just now when we’re also supposed to be shopping local due to the pandemic – the next closest now will be a half hour walk to Berryden.

“We’ve already lost two banks in the area and this is going to be a huge loss.”

The Post Office said it hopes to resume service “as soon as possible” and asked for retailers interested in taking on the branch to apply.

Cllr Tom Mason said the closure of the service would be a “great loss” to the Midstocket community.

He added: “The idea of convenience is completely lost and it will be quite difficult to find another alternative business to put it in because it’s not sustainable by itself – and there aren’t many suitable places nearby.”

A Post Office spokesman said: “We know how important a post office is to a community and are currently investigating the options available to reinstate Post Office services.

“That includes talking to other local retailers or finding a temporary solution.”