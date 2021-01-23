Supermarkets recall several seafood products amid salmonella fears

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Several retailers have recalled a selection of chilled and frozen seafood products amid concerns they may be contaminated with salmonella.

The Food Standards Agency is advising any customers who have bought the products to return them to the shop.

Posters advising customers will also be displayed in the affected supermarkets.

The products which may have traces of salmonella are:

by Sainsbury’s Mussels (Chilled) Pack size 150g Best before All Date codes

by Sainsbury’s Cockles (Chilled) Pack size 90g Best before All Date codes by Sainsbury’s Seafood Selection (Chilled) Pack size 200g Best before All Date codes by Sainsbury’s Cooked Cockles (Frozen) Pack size 200g Best before All Date codes by Sainsbury’s Cooked Mussels (Frozen) Pack size 300g Best before All Date codes by Sainsbury’s Seafood Selection (Frozen) Pack size 300g Best before All Date codes

Co-op Cooked Mussels (Chilled) Pack size 140g Best before All date codes Co-op Cooked Seafood Selection (Frozen) Pack size 300g Best before All date codes

Asda Seafood Selection (Mussels, seafood bites and king prawns) (Chilled) Pack size 240g Best before 22, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 January 2021

Asda Cooked Mussels (Chilled) Pack size 150g Best before 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 January 2021

Waitrose & Partners Essential Frozen Seafood Selection, (King prawns, mussels and squid rings) (Frozen) Pack size 250g Best before All dates up to and including end January 2022

Waitrose & Partners Essential Cooked Seafood Selection, (Mussels, king prawns and squid) (Chilled) Pack size 200g Best before All use by dates from 20 December 2020 to 20 January 2021

Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.