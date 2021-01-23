Met Office warn of more snow and ice – but people revel in crisp, bright start to the weekend

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Met Office is urging people to be prepared for more scattered snow showers and icy conditions this weekend.

A yellow alert is in place for much of the north of Scotland until 11am tomorrow.

The Highlands, Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland are expected to have scattered sleet and snow showers throughout the day, which could result in up to 0.7-1.5ins at low levels and 1.9-3.9ins in higher spots.

Icy patches are also likely to form overnight.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Snow and ice across part of Scotland Saturday 1030 – Sunday 1100 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/8Og0a22dh5 — Met Office (@metoffice) January 23, 2021

Gritters have been out in force across the north and north-east already today, although police have warned some roads still need extra caution – such as the A98 Banff to Fochabers road, between Buckie and Fochabers.

Motorists are being urged to drive to the conditions and check before setting off on any essential journeys.

For all weather alerts please see https://t.co/W9yKtpPYtG so you are aware of what to expect on your journey#BePrepared pic.twitter.com/w1XOJHOyzm — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 23, 2021

In Aberdeen, Elgin and Inverness, temperatures are expected to sit at around 0C-1C throughout the day, but will drop to about -2C tonight.

Similar temperatures are expected in much of Aberdeenshire although by late afternoon in Aboyne, forecasters expect the mercury to drop to -3C.

Tomorrow will be slightly milder, with decent spells of sunshine expected in the afternoon across the region.

After the rainy conditions of recent days, many people were delighted to see the chilly conditions return and have been sharing their photos online.

Skye looked particularly serene at sunrise, while people in Gardenstown and Aberdeen also enjoyed the crisp bright start to the day.