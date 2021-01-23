Nearly half of north-east over-80s given first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Nearly half of all over-80s in the north-east have received the first dose of their Covid-19 vaccine – with the rest on track to get theirs by the beginning of February.

The vaccination programme in Grampian has been stepped up in recent weeks and nearly 38,000 people have had the first of their two jabs so far.

Health chiefs say “excellent progress” has been made with the rollout, with the vast majority of care home residents also having received their first doses.

The over-80s, another of the first groups to get their jabs, are being vaccinated at sites across the area.

© DCT Media

So far, more than 40% of the group have had the first round of their inoculation – and the rest of over-80s who are able to get to vaccination sites will be seen by February 5.

For those who require vaccinators to come to their home, visits will take place up to the end of next month.

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian said: “Excellent progress is being made with the over 80-year-old cohort with ambulant individuals being, in the main, vaccinated by their General Practice.

“To date, just over 40% of Grampian residents over 80 have been vaccinated. Plans are in place to complete the vaccination of ambulatory patients by February 5.

“For patients yet to receive a letter of invitation they will be arriving very soon.

“Housebound patients in this cohort are being vaccinated at home by local district nursing teams with help from additional vaccinators.

“They will receive a letter advising that the local vaccinator team will be in touch to arrange their vaccination.

“The vast majority will be completed by February 5 but with continued vaccination at home carrying on until February 22 for those who are housebound.”

For those who have not yet received their letters, or whose GP practices are not taking part in the vaccination programme, letters will be sent out from NHS Grampian informing them of the time and date of their appointments.

Yesterday, the health board revealed Ellon, Stonehaven, Fraserburgh and Macduff are among the towns in Aberdeenshire that will have a mass vaccination centre in operation from next week, while sites in Moray include Keith, Buckie, Dufftown and Elgin.

Meanwhile, health bosses have revealed all care home residents have now been offered a vaccine, with more than 90% accepting.

Additionally, there has also been a 75% uptake among home staff who fall into the older age categories – and the health board has launched a bid to get more signed up.

© PA

The spokeswoman added: “NHS Grampian and the Health and Social Care Partnerships have now offered a first vaccination to all older people care home residents with an uptake in excess of 90% based on estimated bed numbers for residents.

“Older people care home staff have been offered the opportunity for vaccination since early December at Health and Social Care Partnership clinics.

“Once we began vaccinating older people care home residents in their care homes, care staff could also opt to have their vaccination there.

“The 75% uptake amongst older people care home staff is a strong start and we continue to encourage this group of staff to take up the ongoing offer of vaccination.

“In terms of timescales this remains an issue of uptake rather than provision and we will of course continue to offer this group of staff the opportunity to be vaccinated.”

At yesterday’s daily briefing, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced £500,000 of practical support would be offered to NHS staff.

The money will be available to health and social care workers to give them a boost while working long shifts, for items such as free tea and biscuits.

She said: “I don’t think we’ll ever be able to repay those on the front line of health and social care for everything they have done and everything they have suffered over the duration of this pandemic.

“But in every way we can, it’s important to support them and to show our gratitude.”