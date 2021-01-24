Aberdeen man, who went missing for three days, found ‘safe and well’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Aberdeen man who went missing on Thursday last week has now been traced by police.

Officers confirmed John Macleod has been traced after the 55-year-old was reported missing from King Street in the Seaton area of the city.

A police statement said: “Police Scotland can confirm that John MacLeod who was reported missing on 24/01 has been traced safe and well.

“We would like to thank all those who shared the post and assisted in us tracing John.”