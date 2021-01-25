North-East Now: Balloons idea provided such a lift for Julie

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A north-east woman who lost her job last year decided to turn the negative situation into a positive by launching her own business.

Julie Donald, from Kincorth in Aberdeen, was initially furloughed due to the pandemic, but later lost her job. She said she was “desperate” to occupy her mind in the meantime.

This resulted in the 34-year-old launching her business, which provides balloons and personalised gifts, in June. Julie was keen to share her story on the North-East Now website to inspire others to support local businesses in these unprecedented times.

Now operating as “Aberdeen Balloon Lady”. The mum-of-two said: “It’s not just a job for me, it’s a passion and a love that brought me out of a very dark place when I was dismissed from my last job as a manager at another local business.

“We originally started to provide ‘cheer me up’ doorstep delivery balloons, which I know cheered those up that couldn’t see their loved ones.

“They were usually sent as a surprise. This was such a nice experience to be a part of.”

Speaking on the future of Aberdeen Balloon Lady, the business owner is now aiming to rent a space when the time is right.

She added: “I would love to eventually rent somewhere that can be used for events. For example baby showers, small intimate birthday gatherings and so on.

“I would, of course, be able to plan and decorate this space to suit the customers’ requirements.”

Julie hopes to inspire others to support local businesses in these unprecedented times and has backed the North-East Now campaign.

The website, driven by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and backed by creative agency Hampton and Aberdeen Journals, is encouraging people to do what they can to support the economies in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

For details, visit northeastnow.scot or to share your business story, email stories@northeastnow.scot