Debenhams to relaunch as online-retailer after Boohoo buyout

Online fashion retailer Boohoo has confirmed it has bought the Debenhams brand for £55 million.

The department store will be relaunched as an online-only operation from next year.

Bosses said the deal will not include saving Debenhams’ stores which will close for good as part of a structured winding down of the business.

Debenhams previously had stores in both Aberdeen and Inverness.