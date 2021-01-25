Debenhams to relaunch as online-retailer after Boohoo buyout

Online fashion retailer Boohoo has confirmed it has bought the Debenhams brand for £55 million.
The department store will be relaunched as an online-only operation from next year.
Bosses said the deal will not include saving Debenhams’ stores which will close for good as part of a structured winding down of the business.
Debenhams previously had stores in both Aberdeen and Inverness.
