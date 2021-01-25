Monday, January 25th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Debenhams to relaunch as online-retailer after Boohoo buyout

by Gregor Aiken
January 25, 2021, 7:41 am Updated: January 25, 2021, 7:47 am
Debenhams has been bought by Boohoo
Debenhams has been bought by Boohoo

Online fashion retailer Boohoo has confirmed it has bought the Debenhams brand for £55 million.

The department store will be relaunched as an online-only operation from next year.

Bosses said the deal will not include saving Debenhams’ stores which will close for good as part of a structured winding down of the business.

Debenhams previously had stores in both Aberdeen and Inverness.

More from the Press and Journal