Aberdeen Science Centre delivers virtual support to home schooled children across north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aberdeen Science Centre is delivering a new stay home science program for children stuck inside during lockdown.

Delivered online via Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube, new videos will be released every Thursday featuring content on energy and space alongside a series of how to clips.

Hoping to aid with parents’ home schooling efforts, the science centre reached more than 4,000 people in their first upload.

Concentrating on the study of birds, the centre’s first video included simple experiments with household objects to showcase how birds fly.

Head of operations at ASC, Elaine Holland said: “This is a difficult time for many, and parents now have the added job of home schooling.

“We hope our videos not only inspire an interest in STEM but add some fun and creativity to the pupils’ education.”

Offering something for all ages, content themed from the Under-6 zone is also online now, families will be able to make, test and experiment with the help of this virtual tool.