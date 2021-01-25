Home-schooling parents receive helping hand from Aberdeen FC

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Home-schooling parents have been given a boost with the launch of online learning resources by Aberdeen FC.

The club’s charity partner, AFC Community Trust (AFCCT), has begun a series of football-themed ‘DONline’ lessons for both primary and secondary age pupils.

The free online activities, which have been backed by both Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Council’s education departments, have been created by coaches to support children, parents, carers, teachers and supporters during lockdown.

Week one encouraged users to prepare for a forthcoming football match.

Youngsters can learn along with Aberdeen FC mascots Angus the Bull and Donny the Sheep as they set challenges covering creative learning, numeracy, literacy and problem solving, alongside fun tasks aimed at keeping children active and healthy.

The P1-7 lessons include creating a schedule for the Dons players, using a clock to work out how much time is needed for training and rest.

For older pupils in S1-6, the online lessons include arts and crafts, cooking, baking, sports science, club-related projects and life skills, which are designed to help develop key skills such as budgeting and job applications.

Secondary pupils were set a sports science task on the importance of hydration, as well as creating a positive cover letter to accompany an application for the notional position of Sporting Director at the club.

Chief operating officer at AFCCT, Steven Sweeney, said: “We understand the impact the current closure of schools is having on both young people and their parents and carers, who are having to help facilitate learning at home amid a global pandemic.

“We wanted to help where we could and we’re delighted to have been able to work with our partner school coaches to create DONline learning resources for both youngsters in primary and secondary schools.

“These are free to access on the AFCCT website and will be updated every week.

“We have the support of the local authorities and we hope they will be of benefit to teachers too, as well as engaging and motivating pupils in vital lessons such as numeracy, literacy and PE through the medium of football.”

Councillor John Wheeler, Aberdeen City Council’s education operational convener, said: “We are delighted to back AFCCT’s DONline learning resources which I know will capture the imagination of our children and young people as they continue with their home learning.

“Our central education team and our schools have done a magnificent job in ensuring that all our pupils have the digital resources in continuing to participate in a wide and varied curriculum.

“DONline is a very welcome addition to our home learning programme during the Covid-19 lockdown.”

Councillor Gillian Owen, Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services chair, added: “In these ever-changing circumstances, it is fantastic to see some positive news in the shape of this wonderful online resource which will no doubt prove popular with young people and parents alike.

“The DONline learning activities provide a useful addition to our own online resources and support as we work together to ensure children and young people in Aberdeenshire make the most of learning during lockdown.”

AFCCT was established as the official charity partner of AFC in 2014, with the aim of providing support and opportunity to change lives for the better throughout the north-east.

The charity engages with more than 17,000 participants every year across 60 programmes and initiatives, ranging from walking football and fitness classes to dementia-friendly projects and providing meals during the holidays to children from lower income families.