BP cuts oil exploration team down to fewer than 100 people – report

BP has made significant cuts to its oil exploration team, reduced to less than 100 people compared to a peak of over 700 before Bernard Looney’s tenure, according to a news report.

Reuters cited a “senior member” of the exploration team in its report, having also spoken to a dozen former and current BP employees, it said.

The exploration cuts come as part of a climate-change-driven overhaul launched by Bernard Looney, who became CEO last year. The firm had no comment on the staff changes.

The news agency said hundreds of BP geologists, scientists and engineers have left the team in recent months having either been laid off or transferred to develop low carbon activities.