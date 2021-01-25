Police called to one-vehicle crash on the Aberdeen bypass

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have been called to the Aberdeen bypass due to a one-vehicle crash.

Emergency services are in attendance at the AWPR, following the incident just past Milltimber.

A90 A956 Cleanhill Jct – A93 Milltimber Jct – Accident, All lanes restricted Southbound https://t.co/ZQa6Vy3vmV #TSIncident — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 25, 2021

The southbound lane between the Milltimber and Cleanhill junctions has been blocked while the crash is dealt with.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area and take an alternative route if possible.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 2.50pm on Monday, 25 January, we were called to the report of a one-vehicle crash on the AWPR southbound just past Milltimber.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance.”