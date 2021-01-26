Chef who stashed £11k worth of drugs to repay £250 debt avoids prison sentence

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Aberdeen chef who stashed up to £11,000 worth of drugs in order to write-off a £250 debt has avoided a prison sentence.

Stuart McKenzie appeared at Aberdeen Sherriff Court on Monday and admitted storing a bag containing nearly 90 grams of cocaine, measuring scales and self-sealing bags at his Forrest Avenue flat.

The court heard police raided two properties in January 3, 2020 and discovered a holdall of cocaine with an estimated street value of between £7,779 – £11,100.

A second man is due in court over the supply of the drugs found.

Fiscal depute Katie Begg said intelligence was received by police in January 2020 “that a male was concerned in the supply of controlled drugs” and a search was carried out.

She added forensic analysis later found McKenzie’s finger prints on the zip lock bag, the self-sealing bags and a spoon inside the holdall.

Representing the 23-year-old, Ian Woodward-Nutt, said his client had borrowed £250 from a friend who offered to write-off repayment if McKenzie agreed to keep the bag in his flat for a period of time.

Mr Woodward-Nutt added: “He knew that this was in relation to drugs and unfortunately he naively agreed.”

Sheriff Philip Mann said: “This is a very serious offence and the court takes a very dim view of offending of this nature.

“Frequently, and almost invariably, the punishment for this offence results in custodial sentences.”

He sentenced McKenzie to 225 hours of community service and imposed a restriction of liberty order lasting nine months.