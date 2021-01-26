North-east university to offer rent rebates until in-person teaching returns

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Robert Gordon University has announced it will be offering rent rebates for students living in its accommodation.

The decision is part of the institution’s ongoing efforts to ease the financial strain on students during the current lockdown restrictions.

Those living in RGU-owned accommodation will now be able to claim a refund on their rent for the period from January 4 until the return of face-to-face teaching.

Students will also be offered flexible options to move into halls, and the chance to end tenancies with just seven day notice.

A spokesman for RGU said: “As always, the safety and wellbeing of our students is of paramount importance.

“These are unprecedented times and we do not want any unnecessary financial stress and anxiety among our students.

“As such, we are offering a very flexible and individualised approach to those students who are requesting rent reimbursements or lease terminations in RGU-owned accommodation.”

RGU Union’s president of communication and democracy, Ross Leven, said this is a “big win” and shows the university’s commitment to providing support and security to students.

He said: “RGU has taken a very proactive and supportive approach and we see the benefits of that from students’ responses.

“It’s been really good to be involved in all the various steps of achieving this and we are happy that all of our feedback on behalf of the students has always been welcomed and encouraged by the university.

“The reality is that we don’t know what the future holds, but it’s really important to keep that constant dialog between the university and the students to make sure their voice is heard and they are getting the support they need.”