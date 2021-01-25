Burns Night-in: Scotland celebrates the bard at home

Something went wrong - please try again later.

It is Rabbie Burns night in Scotland but people must celebrate in their own homes due to the Covid lockdown.

Many groups and organisations across the north and north-east have been forced to celebrate virtually.

They have posted about this on social media, showcasing music, food and of course, the famed words of Scotland’s bard.

Aberdeen firefighter Jack Stewart took to the outside of the fire station to pipe a Burns classic.

He played ‘A Man’s a Man for a’ That’ for the SFRS Burns Club.

A Man’s a Man for a’ That by Firefighter Jack Stewart 🎵For a’ that, an’ a’ that.Our toils obscure an’ a’ that,The rank is but the guinea’s stamp,The Man’s the gowd for a’ that…🎵Firefighter Jack Stewart in Aberdeen pipes 'A Man’s a Man for a’ That' for the SFRS Burns Club.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿We're wishing everyone a happy and safe #BurnsNightIn 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Posted by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service on Monday, January 25, 2021

Aberdeen City Council got in on the act as well, with their music service posting numerous videos of their pupils and instructors performing prominent Burns songs.

Happy Burns Day Everybody! Keep your eyes peeled throughout today where we will be sharing some music by Robert Burns performed by some of our instructor's and pupil's.

First up today we share with you one of Ms Hastie's pupil's playing Auld Lang Syne on Piano. #aberdeenlearns pic.twitter.com/kpBWEzsMYR — Aberdeen City Music Service (@AccMusicService) January 25, 2021

Our next Burn's contribution is from our team of String Instructors. Enjoy their selection of Burn's songs and please do have a little dance along in your own homes! #aberdeenlearns #BurnsDay #stringshttps://t.co/JevNBXgsmC — Aberdeen City Music Service (@AccMusicService) January 25, 2021

Last up today we are sharing a lovely recording from one of Miss Simpson's pupil's playing Corn Riggs. We hope you all have a lovely evening celebrating the life of Robert Burns. #aberdeenlearns #BurnsDay #violin pic.twitter.com/9lSX2PC2hb — Aberdeen City Music Service (@AccMusicService) January 25, 2021

Aberdeen University is holding a very special Burns Night In tonight from 7.30pm, which will include special guests from across Scotland.

The celebration will be presented by singer Fiona Kennedy, and will feature a compilation of performances and readings, which have all been recorded at home by students, staff an alumni.

Special guests will include the Duchess of Rothesay, Iain Glen, Laura Main, John Bett, and Craig Wilson, the Kilted Chef.

Join us at 7.30pm (UK time) this evening for a wonderful virtual celebration of Robert Burns presented by singer Fiona… Posted by University of Aberdeen on Monday, January 25, 2021

VisitScotland also got in on the action, posting an explainer of the best Scottish sayings, so that anyone from across the world can join in on Burns Night.

Time to brush up on your #Scottish sayings for #BurnsNight! 🔊 How many of these do YOU know? 😄💙 #BurnsNightIn pic.twitter.com/o0Vfy5moYT — VisitScotland (@VisitScotland) January 25, 2021

In one of the more unique ways to celebrate Burns Night, butcher Simon Howie attempted to launch a haggis into space.

It was shot into the air and reached 107,293 feet (20 miles) above the earth.

Reaching stratospheric heights, the traditional Scottish dish travelled the equivalent of nearly four times the height of Everest, or 3.5 times higher than a jumbo jet flies.