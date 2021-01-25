Five people charged in connection with alleged drug dealing following series of raids in Tillydrone

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Five people have been charged with alleged drug dealing following a series of raids in Tillydrone.

Over the last five days, officers have executed a series of drugs search warrants in the Aberdeen community.

During this operation, significant amounts of cannabis, cocaine and heroin with a street value into the thousands have been recovered.

A four-figure sum of money has also been seized in Tillydrone.

Three females aged 26, 23, and 29, as well as two males aged 32 and 48 have been charged with being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

Sergeant Jenni Taylor said “This intelligence-led operation was instigated in response to concerns raised by the local community and continues our commitment to dealing with serious and organised crime, targeting those involved.

“These operations are not only preventative, they also assist in connecting and signposting those involved in illegal activities to various sources of help and support.

“I encourage anyone with any concerns or information to contact Police Scotland on 101 or via the website.

“Anonymous reports can be made to the intendent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”