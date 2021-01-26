Fire at Seaton property extinguished

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A fire at a property in Seaton has been extinguished.

Two fire appliances were called out to the incident on Seaton Road in Aberdeen.

However, they were not utilised, with the small fire extinguished before they arrived on-scene.

They were called out at about 5.25pm.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We were called out to a fire on Seaton Road at about 5.25pm.

“We sent two appliances but the fire was extinguished before we got there.

“The stop message came in at 5.44pm.”