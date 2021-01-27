Police called to sudden death of 42-year-old man in the north-east

A 42-year-old man has died at a home in Bridge of Don.
Police were called to the property on Perwinnes Brae in the Dubford housing estate around 5.50am today.
A spokesman said: “Officers were called to the property following the sudden death of a 42-year-old man.
“The death is being treated as unexplained but there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.
“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”
