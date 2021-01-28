Aberdeen airport’s owner ditches managing director post

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Bosses at AGS Airports have axed the role of managing director of Aberdeen International Airport (AIA).

A spokesman for AIA said the top post at the north-east terminal had changed to an operations director role.

Mark Beveridge, previously European regional director at offshore drilling waste management firm TWMA, has been operations director since late last year.

AGS, which owns Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports, confirmed the appointment yesterday.

Steve Szalay was MD at AIA until the end of last May, when he stepped down to become operations director at Southampton Airport.

Roger Hunt, who was chief of business services for AGS and previously AIA’s operations director, was back then unveiled as interim MD until such time as bosses were “in a position to confirm any future reorganisation”.

Other changes

Mr Beveridge is among a string of new appointments announced by AGS.

Reporting to chief executive Derek Provan, Mark Johnston is in the new role of chief operating officer for AGS.

Mr Johnston has held a series of senior management roles, including managing director of Glasgow Airport, during his near 12-year career with AGS

to date.

Gillian Bruton has joined AGS as chief financial officer, having previously been the finance director for Highlands and Islands Airports.