Friday, January 29th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Talks on Aberdeen’s fledgling hydrogen industry could advance next week

by Alastair Gossip
January 29, 2021, 7:18 am
© Scott Baxter / DCT MediaPost Thumbnail

Plans for a hydrogen production facility in Aberdeen could move forward next week, as the search for a company to run the multi-million-pound plant is stepped up.

The green energy source is viewed as a key part of city’s net zero carbon future, beyond the current reliance on the oil and gas industry.

Earlier this week, council co-leader Jenny Laing said Aberdeen boasted a “competitive advantage” in the emerging trade, as an abundance of offshore wind would aid production of the renewable hydrogen energy.

A report going before councillors on Wednesday recommends official talks move forward with potential operators.

Council officials last month invited private firms to express interest in running the facility, firstly with a view to producing hydrogen to fuel new-age, zero emission buses and council vehicles.

But eventually there is hope it could be used to heat city homes and be exported to other parts of the UK and Europe.