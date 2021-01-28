Two Covid deaths confirmed at Grandholm care home

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two deaths have been confirmed at Grandholm care home in Aberdeen amidst a major outbreak.

The Crown Office confirmed that they have been informed about the deaths of two residents at the Bridge of Don premises.

We revealed yesterday that 85 positive Covid cases had been linked to the care home, which has 79 beds.

The first case was confirmed on January 8, with a further 84 being found through mass testing at the facility.

Grandholm has been locked down, with a ban on new admissions and non-essential visiting.

The deaths will be investigated by the Crown Office’s Covid-19 investigation team.

A spokesman said: “The Covid-19 Deaths Investigation Team (CDIT) receives and deals with those reports and will work with the relevant agencies to ensure that all necessary and appropriate investigations are undertaken and that each investigation progresses as expediently as it can.”

NHS Grampian confirmed that they were working with the home and Aberdeen’s Health and Social Care Partnership to ensure the management is supported and the residents are being looked after.

The Holmes Group operates Grandholm, with the facility providing general nursing care to over 65s and people with dementia-related conditions.

A spokeswoman insisted they were doing all they can to “safeguard” the health of all residents and staff.

She said: “I can confirm that following an outbreak of coronavirus in the home, Grandholm Care Home is now closed to new admissions and non-essential visits, in line with Scottish Government guidance.

“We are working closely with all relevant authorities to contain the spread of the virus.

“As soon as the first resident tested positive for the virus, we acted immediately to inform the relevant authorities and arrange for all residents to be tested.

“The next of kin of each resident who has tested positive for the virus have been informed, and we will continue to regularly test staff and residents and keep all relatives informed accordingly.

“In line with government guidance, all affected team members are now self-isolating and the affected residents are being cared for in isolation.

“We continue to follow all Scottish Government and Health Protection Scotland advice in relation to infection prevention and control, and do everything in our power to safeguard the health and wellbeing of all residents and team members.”