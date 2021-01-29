Total’s Gryphon becomes latest North Sea facility to suffer Covid outbreak

Something went wrong - please try again later.

French energy giant Total has suffered a Covid-19 outbreak on its Gryphon oil production vessel in the northern North Sea.

Several North Sea facilities have been hit by the virus in recent weeks, including Ithaca’s FPF-1 installation, Cnooc’s Scott platform and Premier Oil’s Balmoral asset.

Total confirmed there had been 11 positive test results for the virus on the Gryphon FPSO, 90 miles south-east of Shetland.

A spokesman for Total said the company tested all workers for Covid-19 before they fly offshore.