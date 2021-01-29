North-east man smacked child, 6, so hard he left bruises

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A father was arrested for smacking his six-year-old daughter so hard he left bruises – because she would not go to bed.

The offence happened before the change in the law which banned smacking, but Sheriff Graham Buchanan said the man’s actions went “considerably over the score” at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday.

The dad, who is not being named to avoid identifying the child, pled guilty to a charge of assault to injury over the incident, which happened on May 22.

Fiscal depute Lynzi Souter said the child had been staying with her father at his Aberdeenshire home for the weekend.