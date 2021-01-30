Potential extension to city centre spaces for people measures leaves business owners disappointed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Traders have spoken of their dismay at proposals that would continue the physical distancing measures set up across the Granite City.

It has been announced the controversial Spaces for People provisions introduced to address Covid concerns could remain for another three months.

They were introduced by Aberdeen City Council and funded by the Scottish Government, with one way systems and dedicated cycle lanes put in place.

Pavements were widened and sections of Union Street were completely shut off to motor vehicles.

It was hoped the £1.76million project would protect residents and boost city centre footfall, protecting retailers, but was met with criticism from some in the city.

In a new report, Gale Beattie, chief officer for strategic place planning, notes the director of health at NHS Grampian has suggested the provisions remain in place due to the prevalence of the more transmissible variant of coronavirus.

Ian Cukrowski, owner of coffee shop MacBeans, previously likened the measures on the city centre’s Back Wynd to checkpoints in East Berlin.

He said of the latest Spaces for People development: “I’m surprised that it is only three months and hasn’t been announced for another three years.

“I feel that the project was pushed through without enough consultation and has delivered the final axe blow to the city.

“Many businesses are no longer on the high street and others will be unwilling to take the chance, even with the changes in business rates.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if after this three month period it was extended even further.”

Many of the measures introduced at the city’s beach front were removed following a meeting of the council’s city growth and resources committee back in October.

More than 3,000 people had signed a petition condemning the council for a lack of consultation about the emergency work.

Graeme Herd is the owner of the Dolphin Chip Shop on Chapel Street and started the petition.

But he understands the continuation and said: “It makes sense as hopefully in three months the vast majority of people have been vaccinated and then things can start getting back to normal.

“We can then try and get Aberdeen back on the road to recovery as it will definitely need it.”

Measures are also in place on George Street, where Katrina Allan, owner of Thain’s Baker, operates her business.

She is unsure what the potential continuation will mean for the future.

“With the current coronavirus restrictions in place I imagine our night time trade will be pretty much non-existent for at least another year,” she said.

“Before the measures were introduced taxi drivers – not that there are many of them around at the minute – would be able to pull up outside of our door and pick stuff up while on shift. They are still unable to do that.”

Ms Allen, however, added: “I know people doing what they need to do will get us back to some form of normality quicker.”

City growth convener and council co-leader Douglas Lumsden told The P&J: “In the middle of a lockdown, the sensible thing is just to carry on as it is.”