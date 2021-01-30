Delivery van lands on its side after crash in Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A delivery van ended up on its side after a crash in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Hilton Drive.

Two vehicles included an Iceland delivery van collided at 4pm.

The road was blocked until the vehicles were recovered.

A fire spokeswoman said three appliances from North Anderson Drive and Central were sent to the incident.

She added they stabilised the vehicles.

It is not known if anyone was injured.

Iceland has been approached for comment.