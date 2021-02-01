Aberdeen thug with ‘shocking catalogue of offending’ threatened to infect police officers with Covid

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Aberdeen thug who threatened to spit on police officers and “infect them with coronavirus” as they tried to apprehend him has been jailed for three years.

Richard Tomkins challenged officers to a fight while brandishing a piece of wood and a broken bottle on Marquis Road, Aberdeen, in March 2020.

The 28-year old, who was on bail at the time, also assaulted a shopkeeper while attempting to steal alcohol from a Tesco express.

He faced five charges at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Tomkins’ solicitor, Gail Goodfellow, said he “had an extensive history of alcohol and drug misuse”, which has led to his behaviour.

“According to my calculations, he has 24 previous convictions and a mixture of offending behaviour,” she said.

Sheriff Summers said Tomkins, of HMP Grampian, had a “shocking catalogue of offending”.

He added: “You have anomalous previous convictions and there is no other appropriate alternative available to the court other than to impose a custodial sentence.”

He sentenced him to 36 months in prison, backdated by two months.