Torry Academy to be demolished within months as contractors resolve asbestos problems

A disused Aberdeen school will now be demolished within months after the plans were delayed when asbestos was discovered in the building.

Plans to transform the old Torry Academy into a primary school and community centre stalled last year.

Demolition work is now expected to be complete by the end of May with construction on new facilities starting in June.

Torry and Ferryhill councillor, Audrey Nicoll, has welcomed the progress.

She said: “This a project that is very close to my heart, it will be nothing but an asset to the community.

“Coronavirus has disrupted education so much already and the hope is that this new school can help alleviate challenges for children in the area.”

The school closed its doors in 2018 and it is hoped the replacement will open in 2023.

Efforts to clear asbestos from the building were delayed last year when the pandemic struck.