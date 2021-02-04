Passengers heading for quarantine worry about financial repercussions from Scotland tightening restrictions

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Passengers flying in and out of the north of Scotland have voiced concerns about stricter travel restrictions.

Tougher quarantine rules announced by the First Minister will affect all arrivals touching down in Scotland.

Changes to restrictions were described by Ms Sturgeon as an effort to “guard against” the mutant South Africa variant of coronavirus being imported.

The plans were met with some hesitance by those catching flights to and from Aberdeen International Airport yesterday.

Several passengers aboard the afternoon flight from Stravanger, Norway, thought the prospect of a “managed quarantine” could present a financial burden.

One man who wished didn’t wish to be named said: “If I have to quarantine in a hotel after flying back from Norway I’d be out of the job.

“My employer pays for accommodation prior to a job but if I had to do it afterwards as well, it just wouldn’t be viable.

“I can understand perhaps people coming from holiday who have been out having a good time.

“The industry is already on its knees, we have our isolation period and testing before and during our work on the rigs – its almost like a medical quarantine while you’re there.”

Bosses at the airport had slammed the plans made by the Scottish Government, citing a lack of consultation.

However, in a recent study conducted by Aberdeen University, links between international tourism and spikes in covid related deaths were drawn – with similar information driving the decision making process taken by each of the devolved governments.

Mark Petch, who had taken a domestic flight to the city added: “The flight today was very quiet and well managed, right now I’m just about to start my isolation before I can go out and work.

“I think it depends where they are coming from internationally, my only issue is funding the hotel stay because it wouldn’t be cheap.”

Mike Tibbert, vice president of the Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association said: “What the SPAA has been asking for, since the early days of the pandemic, is a clear roadmap out of what is realistically a terminal situation for the Scottish travel sector.

“Scotland urgently needs a plan for how our country will return to travel, and targeted financial support for the whole sector.”