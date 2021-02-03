Elgin and Aberdeen mass vaccination centres to open seven days a week

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Elgin and Aberdeen mass vaccination centres will be opened for seven days a week in the coming weeks.

However, vaccine clinics in Ellon and Alford will be closed, with the staff there moving to the larger sites.

NHS Grampian made this announcement as the health board looks to accelerate the pace of vaccinations in the region.

More appointments and longer clinic sessions will be offered.

The influx of staff at the Fiona Elcock Vaccination Centre in Elgin and the P&J Live in Aberdeen will mean they can operate for seven days a week.

The vaccine centre in Huntly will now be on every week, rather than alternative weeks.

Director of Pharmacy David Pfleger said that in order to “accelerate the programme” they had to concentrate their teams and vaccine supply into “fewer centres.”

He added: “I know this move will be disappointing for those communities who will see activity paused at local centres.

“It is certainly no reflection on the support we have received from these sites, who have gone above and beyond to meet our requirements.

“This is a mass vaccination programme aiming to vaccinate every adult in Grampian and designed to protect as many people in the north-east of Scotland as possible, as quickly as possible.

“I appreciate there may be some anxiety about travel to clinic appointments and it is really important to remember the following: vaccine appointments are classed as essential journeys.

“It is possible to get a lift from someone, provided you follow the safe car-sharing guidance.

“We are also working really closely with THInC (Transport to Healthcare Information Centre) and our Third Sector partners to ensure a full range of community transport options are on offer if public transport is not feasible.

“Information on how you can access this support is included in appointment letters.”

NHS Grampian is using a new national booking system for vaccination appointments.

People can expect to receive a letter detailing the date, time and location of their first dose of the vaccine.

If they need to change this, there will be a telephone number in the letter for them to call to make new arrangements.

An online option to do this will also be offered.

Appointments for the second dose of the vaccine will be sent out after the first dose has been administered.

Mr Pfleger added: “People are strongly encouraged to take up the appointment offered and make the necessary arrangements to attend.

“If you are not going to take up the offer of an appointment, it is vital that you cancel the appointment using the instructions in the letter of appointment you receive.

“This will reduce the number of empty appointments due to people not attending clinics and enable us to vaccinate those that do wish to be protected with a vaccination.

“Missed appointments lead to missed opportunities to vaccinate others, and to vaccine waste as they have a very limited shelf life.”