More than 175 north-east deaths linked to Covid in January

The number of north and north-east deaths linked to Covid in January has been released today.

So far this year the deaths of 177 people in Grampian and the Highlands and islands have been linked to the virus.

The latest figures released by the National Records of Scotland show 51 deaths linked to the virus were reported in the north and north-east last week.

Of the latest NHS Grampian deaths, 14 were in Aberdeen, 16 in Aberdeenshire and two in Moray, bringing the total for the region since the beginning of the outbreak to 508.

And in NHS Highlands’ area 19 deaths were linked to the virus. No deaths were reported in Orkney, Shetland or the Western Isles

The latest figures cover the period between January 25-31, and include all deaths where Covid-19, including suspected cases, is mentioned on a person’s death certificate.

Across the country, 8,347 people have died where the virus was mentioned on the death certificate. This includes 440 from last week.

This year alone 1,657 deaths have been linked to the virus, include 15 people aged under 44.

Of the deaths last week, 68% were people aged 75 and over, and 14% of the deaths were people under the age of 65.

Five people, three women and two men, aged between 15 and 44 died last week.

The number of people who died from all causes recorded during the last week is 21% higher than the average for the same seven-days between 2015 and 2019.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services, said: “Each statistic represents the loss of a loved one for families across the country.

“The latest figures show a very small reduction in the number of deaths compared with the previous week. Whilst it is too soon to conclude whether this is the start of a sustained fall in the number of deaths it is nevertheless a positive sign.

“Our report also shows that deaths from all causes are 21% above average for this time of year. Most of these excess deaths occurred at home or in hospital, whilst the number of deaths in care homes was just below average for this time of year.”