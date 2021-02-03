Grampian Pride to be held as a virtual event again in May

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen’s annual Grampian Pride festival will once again take place as a virtual event only, organisers have announced.

The event, which usually sees thousands of people get together for a parade of rainbows down Union street, will be held online for a second consecutive year due to the pandemic.

However, the festival’s committee and Grampian’s LGBT+ charity Four Pillars are determined to bring the best experience to the local community through a range of activities, which can be done safely.

Event manager Deejay Bullock said: “We want to ensure the community has something to look forward to during these unprecedented times.

“Although we can’t come together physically, we will do so in spirit with a series of events for the whole family – including quizzes, music, drag shows, competitions and more.”

Last year’s Virtually Grampian Pride saw 1,500 online visitors with organisers hoping to attract two times more in May.

“Grampian Pride is a chance to remember our past, celebrate our present and embrace our future”, Mr Bullock added.

“As always, we are seeking new sponsors, donors and partners to help us ensure this year’s virtual and future Grampian Prides can go ahead.

“This allows us to ensure obligations for materials are met in the future in order to safely and securely bring the whole community together at a time, when it will be needed most.”

Virtually Grampian Pride will take place on May 29.

More information about the event and how to get involved will be shared on Grampian Pride’s website and social media.