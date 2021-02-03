One person taken to hospital following multi-vehicle crash on AWPR

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A person has been taken to hospital following a crash involving several vehicles on the AWPR this afternoon.

The crash, involving a blue Ford Focus and a Range Rover, happened on the A956 Stonehaven to Charleston road at around 1.45pm.

Ambulance crews took one patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, whilst police remained at the scene to allow recovery vehicle access.

The vehicles were removed and the road reopened at 4pm.

A spokeswoman said: “We received reports of a crash involving several vehicles on the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route just before Charleston at 1.45pm.

“One person was taken to hospital by ambulance crew.”

A spokesman from the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call today at 1.31pm to attend an accident on the A92.

“We dispatched one ambulance, our special operations team and a 3RU unit.

“We treated two patients at the scene.”

Emergency services were also called to a one-vehicle crash on the same road.

Crews attended the crash after a grey Mercedes-Benz struck a lamppost on the southbound carriageway of the AWPR between Westhill and Culter, also at 1.45pm

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a one-car crash on the AWPR southbound between Westhill and Culter around 1.45pm on Wednesday, 3 February. There are no reports of injuries.”

Aberdeen Roads Limited, who oversee the maintenance of the AWPR are warning drivers to the adverse conditions on the roads.

A tweet said: “We really need people to drive to the conditions as there have been a few RTCs due to the conditions.

“Spreaders are out and continually ploughing and treating.”

We really need people to drive to the conditions as there have been a few RTCs due to the conditions….. spreaders are out and continually ploughing and treating. #drivesafe @PolScotRoadsNE — Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (@ARL_AWPR) February 3, 2021

Police were later called to a minor two-vehicle crash on near the Broomhill roundabout in Aberdeen this afternoon.

The incident, involving a white van and a Vauxhall Corsa, happened at around 5.30pm.

A passing ambulance crew checked over the occupants of both vehicles, but it is understood there were no injuries.

A spokeswoman said: “We received reports of a two-vehicle crash on approach to the Broomhill roundabout.

“A white van and Vauxhall Corsa were involved in the incident, that happened around 5.30pm.

“Police remain on site to allow access to a recover vehicle but the road remains open.”

Weather warning

Motorists are advised to take caution on the roads after the Met Office upgraded their yellow warning for snow to a more serious amber warning across the north and north-east.

The latest update covers most of western Aberdeenshire and the east Highlands, as well as the whole of Moray.

It warns residents of the affected areas that they are likely to experience persistent, heavy snow that could cause “significant disruption” to utilities and transport.

The warning will be in effect from midnight on Friday until 6pm on Saturday.

Roads may be blocked by deep snow, leaving passengers and vehicles stranded, and some communities could be cut off for several days.