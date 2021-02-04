Amber weather warning: Council asks farmers for help as heavy snow expected to hit the north and north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Heavy snow has been forecast to hit parts of the north and north-east this afternoon.

The Met Office’s amber weather warning for snow has been brought forward from Friday to 3pm today.

A more serious warning, it replaces the yellow one that is ongoing at the moment.

@AbshireRoads are drafting in additional staff and contacting #farmers and plowing #contractors to ensure we have the capacity to deal with the forecast snow levels across #Aberdeenshire – but remember these teams cannot be everywhere every minute of the day so please be patient https://t.co/sbrEiup6Cp — AberdeenshireCouncil (@Aberdeenshire) February 4, 2021

Aberdeenshire Council’s roads department said it will be contacting farmers to help deal with the forecast snow levels in the region – reminding residents “these teams cannot be everywhere every minute of the day” and to “be patient”.

The latest update covers most of western Aberdeenshire, the east Highlands, as well as the whole of Moray.

It warns residents of the affected areas that they are likely to experience persistent, heavy snow that could cause “significant disruption” to utilities and transport.

The warning will be in effect from 3pm today until 6am on Saturday.

⚠️WEATHER WARNINGS ⚠️ The @metoffice has issued an 🔶 AMBER 🔶 weather warning for SNOW from 15:00 today until 06:00 Saturday Yellow Warning for SNOW also in place this week More info 👉https://t.co/11rOsqAy5J Please only travel if it is essential#DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/KkmKIOwag0 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 4, 2021

Roads may be blocked by deep snow, leaving passengers and vehicles stranded, and some communities could be cut off for several days.

The weather could also lead to “long interruptions to power supplies and other services”, the warning states, including phone coverage, water and gas.

© Paul Glendell / DCT Media

Public transport across the north and north-east have been disrupted by snow, with buses and trains cancelled or delayed this monring.

Buses to Alford and Braemar were cancelled due to heavy snow and ice on the roads.

Heavy snow on the track between Carrbridge and Blair Atholl has caused rail disruption between Inverness and Edinburgh and Glasgow.

This video, again shot from the rear of the locomotive, as it passes through Slochd. The discoloured snow is what we've ploughed clear so far. @ScotRail @LNER @DRSgovuk @ColasRailUK @transcotland pic.twitter.com/XUyTAn75dE — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) February 4, 2021

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in place for most of the rest of Scotland until noon on Saturday.

It covers the entire north-east, and most of the Highlands apart from the west and far north coasts.

© Supplied by Snow gate cameras

Snow gates have been closed across the north-east.

The two on the A93 at Glenshee and Braemar have been shut, along with the ones at Cock bridge on the A939 and on the Bridge of Dye on the B974 heading towards Fettercairn.