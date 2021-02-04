Friday, February 5th 2021 Show Links
Amber weather warning: Council asks farmers for help as heavy snow expected to hit the north and north-east

by David Walker
February 4, 2021, 11:29 am Updated: February 4, 2021, 2:27 pm

Heavy snow has been forecast to hit parts of the north and north-east this afternoon.

The Met Office’s amber weather warning for snow has been brought forward from Friday to 3pm today.

A more serious warning, it replaces the yellow one that is ongoing at the moment.

Aberdeenshire Council’s roads department said it will be contacting farmers to help deal with the forecast snow levels in the region – reminding residents “these teams cannot be everywhere every minute of the day” and to “be patient”.

The latest update covers most of western Aberdeenshire, the east Highlands, as well as the whole of Moray.

It warns residents of the affected areas that they are likely to experience persistent, heavy snow that could cause “significant disruption” to utilities and transport.

The warning will be in effect from 3pm today until 6am on Saturday.

Roads may be blocked by deep snow, leaving passengers and vehicles stranded, and some communities could be cut off for several days.

The weather could also lead to “long interruptions to power supplies and other services”, the warning states, including phone coverage, water and gas.

© Paul Glendell / DCT Media
A gritter clears snow to ensure residents around Tarland can navigate safely

Public transport across the north and north-east have been disrupted by snow, with buses and trains cancelled or delayed this monring.

Buses to Alford and Braemar were cancelled due to heavy snow and ice on the roads.

Heavy snow on the track between Carrbridge and Blair Atholl has caused rail disruption between Inverness and Edinburgh and Glasgow.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in place for most of the rest of Scotland until noon on Saturday.

It covers the entire north-east, and most of the Highlands apart from the west and far north coasts.

snow © Supplied by Snow gate cameras
Braemar snow gates have been shut

Snow gates have been closed across the north-east.

The two on the A93 at Glenshee and Braemar have been shut, along with the ones at Cock bridge on the A939 and on the Bridge of Dye on the B974 heading towards Fettercairn.

