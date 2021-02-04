Boy, 15, charged after fire destroyed Hazlehead park cafe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A teenage boy has been charged in connection with a fire that destroyed a popular cafe at Hazlehead Park.

Emergency services were called to the Park Cafe on December 11 after reports of a blaze.

The cafe was severely damaged by the fire, with a total of seven appliances sent out to extinguish the flames.

Now, police have confirmed that a 15-year-old male youth has been arrested and charged following an investigation into the incident.

He has been reported to the relevant authorities.

The police thanked the public for helping with their inquiries.

The Hazlehead park venue has been out-of-use since the fire, with repairs ongoing to bring it back into use.

Cafe manager Pat Kennedy thanked the public for their messages of support in the days after the fire.