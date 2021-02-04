REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: Six deaths in north and north-east as Covid cases rise by 120

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Six residents across the north and north-east are among the 53 Covid related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, the latest figures have revealed.

The figures, which are published daily at 2pm by the Scottish Government, show that four residents in Aberdeen City and one Aberdeenshire resident have sadly died after contracting the virus.

A further death has also been recorded in Highland.

In total, Covid-19 cases across the north and north-east have soared by 120 in the past 24 hours.

Regional Breakdown

Of the 120 new cases across the north and north-east, 77 have been recorded in Grampian.

Twenty-three of these cases have been identified in the Aberdeen City area, with 39 in Aberdeenshire. Fifteen of the new cases are in Moray.

The north-east’s total now stands at 12,646 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

In Highland, covid cases have risen by 38 in the past day, four less than yesterday’s rise of 42, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 4,067.

Five new cases have been identified in the Western Isles, where 202 people have now tested positive for the virus.

Both Orkney and Shetland have recorded no new cases in the past 24 hours, with their totals remaining on 62 and 210 respectively.

Coronavirus in Scotland

The number of cases across Scotland has also swelled in the past day, with 1,149 new cases recorded.

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 183,418, with the new cases representing 4.9% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus now stands at 6,322, as 53 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 1,812 people are currently in Scottish hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 127 of those in intensive care.

The number of hospital admissions has dropped by 53 in a day, with the number of those in ICU also down by four.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,585,559 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,402,141 were confirmed negative.

Vaccine Rollout

The daily update from the Scottish Government also delivers an update on the rollout of the vaccination programme against Covid-19.

As of today, 694,347 people have received their first dose of the vaccine with 9,031 having had both doses required.