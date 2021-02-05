Saturday, February 6th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Amber alert weather conditions cause trouble for travel in north and north-east

by Craig Munro
February 5, 2021, 7:32 am Updated: February 5, 2021, 9:17 am
© DCT MediaSnow in Dinnet, Aberdeenshire, yesterday. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Snow in Dinnet, Aberdeenshire, yesterday. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Snow and heavy rain are causing issues for people making essential journeys across the north and north-east, with roads and railways affected.

The adverse conditions come as a Met Office amber warning for snow comes into effect for a significant portion of Aberdeenshire, Moray and the eastern Highlands.

The rest of the mainland, aside from some of the west and far north coasts, has been issued with a yellow weather warning.

Environmental agency Sepa has issued a flood alert for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, saying the heaviest rain is in the south of the area, and police are advising drivers to take care on the A96 between Inverurie and Aberdeen due to standing water on the road.

Road management body Bear Scotland has said a significant amount of rain falling in the vicinity of the A9, A90, A92 and M90 means they are all being affected by surface water.

The A956 at Bridge of Don had a total of 26.4mm of rainfall in 24 hours, as of 3.30am.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the A920 between Huntly and Dufftown, where there are reports of a vehicle having been stuck due to snowdrifts in excess of a metre.

Stagecoach has made a number of alterations to its services in the north-east, with the 442 from Insch to Alford not operating, the 220/X20 from Alford to Aberdeen running with a 20 minute delay, and the 201 from Braemar to Aberdeen only operating between the city and Ballater.

Meanwhile, Traffic Scotland said the A835 between Ullapool and Garve has been closed due to adverse weather conditions, with work currently ongoing to clear the route.

Last night, pictures on Twitter showed the A93 between Spittal of Glenshee and Braemar buried under enough snow to almost cover the roadside poles.

The road is impassable, with snow gates closed at either end.

The snowgates at both Trinafour and Dalwhinnie, however, have now been reopened after being closed at around 11.45pm.

Severe weather in the Highlands has also disrupted rail travel, with ScotRail saying the line at Ardgay had been closed due to flooding from heavy rain.

It will not reopen until engineers have carried out a safety inspection.

Network Rail has said that problems with snow are also being experienced on the Highland Main Line, even after ploughs working to clear the railway overnight.

