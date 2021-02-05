Amber alert weather conditions cause trouble for travel in north and north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Snow and heavy rain are causing issues for people making essential journeys across the north and north-east, with roads and railways affected.

The adverse conditions come as a Met Office amber warning for snow comes into effect for a significant portion of Aberdeenshire, Moray and the eastern Highlands.

The rest of the mainland, aside from some of the west and far north coasts, has been issued with a yellow weather warning.

Environmental agency Sepa has issued a flood alert for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, saying the heaviest rain is in the south of the area, and police are advising drivers to take care on the A96 between Inverurie and Aberdeen due to standing water on the road.

Road management body Bear Scotland has said a significant amount of rain falling in the vicinity of the A9, A90, A92 and M90 means they are all being affected by surface water.

The A956 at Bridge of Don had a total of 26.4mm of rainfall in 24 hours, as of 3.30am.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the A920 between Huntly and Dufftown, where there are reports of a vehicle having been stuck due to snowdrifts in excess of a metre.

Stagecoach has made a number of alterations to its services in the north-east, with the 442 from Insch to Alford not operating, the 220/X20 from Alford to Aberdeen running with a 20 minute delay, and the 201 from Braemar to Aberdeen only operating between the city and Ballater.

View from gritter driver Josh's cab on the #A87 near #Invergarry when taking a break in a layby last night! Teams have been working tirelessly during this most recent snow fall & cold temps. Amber warning for snow in force across parts of northern Scotland until 6am Sat #TakeCare pic.twitter.com/7pWdxMEJBC — BEAR NW Trunk Roads (@NWTrunkRoads) February 5, 2021

Meanwhile, Traffic Scotland said the A835 between Ullapool and Garve has been closed due to adverse weather conditions, with work currently ongoing to clear the route.

Last night, pictures on Twitter showed the A93 between Spittal of Glenshee and Braemar buried under enough snow to almost cover the roadside poles.

The road is impassable, with snow gates closed at either end.

Not only is the A93 completely buried, the poles at the side of the road are starting to lose the battle. Remarkable scenes. pic.twitter.com/E76ONiOWSb — Iain Cameron (@theiaincameron) February 4, 2021

The snowgates at both Trinafour and Dalwhinnie, however, have now been reopened after being closed at around 11.45pm.

Severe weather in the Highlands has also disrupted rail travel, with ScotRail saying the line at Ardgay had been closed due to flooding from heavy rain.

It will not reopen until engineers have carried out a safety inspection.

NEW: Heavy rain has flooded the railway at Ardgay, meaning the line has been closed until @NetworkRailScot's team can carry out a safety inspection. If you're making an essential journey and affected by this disruption, please speak to the Help Point on the platform. ^CT pic.twitter.com/8XpK9j0X5m — ScotRail (@ScotRail) February 5, 2021

Network Rail has said that problems with snow are also being experienced on the Highland Main Line, even after ploughs working to clear the railway overnight.