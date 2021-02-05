Police hunt for group of youths after wilful fire set within a block of flats in Dyce

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are hunting for a group of youths after a wilful fire was set in a block of flats in Dyce.

A small fire was discovered by residents within a communal area in Corrennie Circle in Dyce at about 7pm last night.

Police are appealing for information and are keen to identify a group of youths who were heard in the area at the time of the incident.

PC Ashley Macfarlane of the Bucksburn community policing team said: “Fortunately, on this occasion, the fire was discovered early by a resident and extinguished quickly.

“We are keen to identify a group of youths who were heard in the area at the time of the incident and would urge anyone with information to contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting the reference number CF0026520221 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.