New weather warnings for snow in north and north-east issued

A new yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

Snow and ice are forecast to hit Scotland next week, with the warning covering parts of the north-east, Highlands and the whole of Shetland and Orkney.

The weather warning will come into effect at midnight on Monday, and continue through to midday on Wednesday.

Some disruption to travel may result from snowy showers, with injuries from slips and falls possible and a slight chance that some communities could be temporarily cut off.

From Shetland and Orkney south, the warning extends all the way down the east coast of the UK and stretches quite far inland.

This latest warning comes as the amber snow warning currently in place for sections of the north and north-east was extended by six hours, to now finish at midday tomorrow.

It has already caused havoc on roads across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands, with some vehicles stuck for hours in snowdrifts.