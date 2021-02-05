REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: Seven deaths in north and north-east as Covid cases rise by 109

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Seven residents across the north and north-east are among the 61 Covid related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, the latest figures have revealed.

The figures, which are published daily at 2pm by the Scottish Government, show that two Aberdeenshire residents and two Moray residents have sadly died since contracting the virus.

A single death has also been recorded in Orkney, where three people have now died after contracting Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Further deaths have also been recorded in Aberdeen City and Highland.

In total, Covid-19 cases across the north and north-east have risen by 109 in the past 24 hours.

Regional Breakdown

Of the 109 new cases across the north and north-east, 55 have been recorded in Grampian.

Twenty-six of these cases have been identified in the Aberdeenshire area, with 20 in Aberdeen City. Eight of the new cases are in Moray.

The other outstanding case recorded in the NHS Grampian area has not been linked to any of the three above local authority areas.

The north-east’s total now stands at 12,701 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

In Highland, covid cases have risen by 47 in the past day, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 4,114.

Seven new cases have been identified in the Western Isles, where 209 people have now tested positive for the virus.

Both Orkney and Shetland have recorded no new cases in the past 24 hours, with their totals remaining on 62 and 210 respectively.

Coronavirus in Scotland

The number of cases across Scotland has also risen in the past day, with 895 new cases recorded.

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 184,313, with the new cases representing 4.9% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus now stands at 6,383, as 61 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 1,794 people are currently in Scottish hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 123 of those in intensive care.

The number of hospital admissions has dropped by 18 in a day, with the number of those in ICU also down by four.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,590,076 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,405,763 were confirmed negative.

Vaccine Rollout

The daily update from the Scottish Government also delivers an update on the rollout of the vaccination programme against Covid-19.

As of today, 742,512 people have received their first dose of the vaccine with 9,529 having had both doses required.