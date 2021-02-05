Ithaca restarts production on North Sea platform following Covid outbreak

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ithaca Energy has restarted production on its FPF-1 platform in the North Sea following a Covid outbreak two weeks ago.

The operator confirmed on January 21 that it had shut down the installation after four people caught the virus and several others were put in quarantine.

The number of confirmed cases linked to the outbreak eventually rose to 17.

As of Monday February 1, Ithaca said production on the platform, 150miles east of Aberdeen, had been restored following the Covid cases.