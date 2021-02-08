Group opposes Aberdeen energy transition zone in hopes of saving community green space

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aberdeen residents have banded together to try and halt threats to the heart of their local community.

Projects announced in the city’s Local Development Plan have prompted those living in Torry to oppose the potential loss of the treasured St Fittick’s Park.

The community’s last green space has been earmarked for an energy transition zone (ETZ).

Initially starting off as a small informal group that met over Zoom and Facebook, the Friends of St Fittick’s Park have sprung into action and launched a website outlining their mission to “ensure the survival of St Fittick’s Park”.

Alongside Doonies Farm, the site has been identified for development due to its proximity to Aberdeen South Harbour.

With the north-east looking to move past its reliance on oil and gas to stimulate the local economy, financial backing from Holyrood marked a statement of intent from the Scottish Government last year.

However, members of the group believe proposals for the ETZ fly in the face of previous promises their community’s green space would be preserved.

© Kath Flannery / DCT Media

Group member David Hunter said: “This proposal is a slap in the face for the people of Torry.

“Aberdeen South Harbour has already deprived us of the Bay of Nigg but residents were promised St Fittick’s Park would be preserved.

“We support the concept of energy transition but destroying a complex wetland ecosystem and a green space which is at the heart of the local community is certainly not the way to go about it.”

Call to think again

Residents have previously called on Aberdeen City Council to reconsider the location of the proposed development.

They are now encouraging members of the public to join the group, as well as support its activities through raising awareness, letter writing, fundraising and generally helping to protect the park both now and in the future.

The group added: “Local people have been angered by the rezoning of the green space to an opportunity site (OP56) in the Local Development Plan, where development as one of the sites in the Energy Transition Zone adjacent to Aberdeen South Harbour would be favoured.

“A similar rezoning would apply to Doonies Farm, another valuable local resource.”

Concern other areas will also be threatened

“They are worried even more land might be threatened as the ETZ’s feasibility study identifies the southern section of Balnagask golf course as another potential ETZ site and the northern one as part of a proposed Energy Coast all round the Bay of Nigg.”

Meanwhile, the group is also running a photo competition until April 30, which invites people to enter their pictures highlighting the beauty of the park.

It will be offering prizes for the top three entries, as well as a special prize for children under 12.