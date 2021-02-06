Something went wrong - please try again later.

Five people across the north and north-east are among the 48 Covid-related deaths recorded in Scotland during the past 24 hours.

The latest figures, published daily at 2pm by the Scottish Government, show that two more people in the Highlands have died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.

One further death was recorded in Aberdeen City, one in the Western Isles and another in Argyll and Bute.

In total, Covid-19 cases across the north and north-east have risen by 71 in the past 24 hours.

Regional breakdown

Of the 71 new cases across the north and north-east, 34 were from the Highlands.

There were 33 new cases in the Grampian area, three in the Western Isles and one in Orkney.

The north-east’s total now stands at 12,734 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Highlands has recorded 4,148, there have been 212 in the Western Isles and 63 in Orkney.

Shetland’s total remains on 210.

Coronavirus in Scotland

There were 895 new cases recorded across Scotland, the same figure recorded yesterday.

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 185,208, with the new cases representing 5.9% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus now stands at 6,431.

A total of 1,729 people are currently in Scottish hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 117 of those in intensive care – six fewer than yesterday.

Vaccine Rollout

The daily update from the Scottish Government also delivers an update on the rollout of the vaccination programme against Covid-19.

As of today, 786,427 people have received their first dose of the vaccine with 10,332 having had both doses required.