Fate of Aberdeen Market sealed as demolition plans are signed off

Plans to bulldoze the Aberdeen Market building have taken another step forward, after developers were granted new consent for the work within the Union Street Conservation Area.

Patrizia already has planning permission to demolish the 1970s building and the bridge connecting it to the former BHS shop on the Granite Mile, to build a “lantern-shaped” 11-storey office-led development.

The market building, home to many small and start-up enterprises, permanently closed at the outset of the pandemic.