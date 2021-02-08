Tuesday, February 9th 2021 Show Links
Fate of Aberdeen Market sealed as demolition plans are signed off

by Alastair Gossip
February 8, 2021, 6:01 pm
© Kenny Elrick / DCT MediaPatrizia has been given conservation area consent for the demolition of Aberdeen Market.
Plans to bulldoze the Aberdeen Market building have taken another step forward, after developers were granted new consent for the work within the Union Street Conservation Area.

Patrizia already has planning permission to demolish the 1970s building and the bridge connecting it to the former BHS shop on the Granite Mile, to build a “lantern-shaped” 11-storey office-led development.

The market building, home to many small and start-up enterprises, permanently closed at the outset of the pandemic.

