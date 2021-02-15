Aberdeen traditional music and arts school takes classes online to reach new global audience during lockdown

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Aberdeen-based Scottish culture school is reaching a global audience after taking its lessons online for the first time due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Scottish Culture and Traditions, which promotes Scotland’s cultural heritage through music, dance and song, is refusing to let lockdown hamper teaching efforts and is now boasting students from as far afield as the USA.

Formed in 1997, it’s run by experienced tutors in all things traditional arts.

Until the coronavirus outbreak last March, classes were held at Aberdeen University’s MacRobert Building three nights a week.

Tutor Meg Findlay said the move to online learning, which is being extended into next term, has given pupils more time to meet others they would otherwise never have crossed paths with.

“Following lockdown, some tutors moved their classes online, proving very popular, with people joining from as far afield as Ireland and USA,” she said.

“However, as the current situation looks as if it will continue for several months, we have decided to bridge the gap between this and a return to face-to-face classes at some time in the future.

“A Zoom online term of 12 weeks starts on March 1 and during the session, participants will have the opportunity to meet with other Scottish Culture and Tradition participants during a virtual tea break.”

Scottish Culture and Traditions takes next term online Supplied by Meg FindlaySession tunes and whistle classes are held on Monday evenings and are followed the next night by fiddle, mandolin, banjo, pipes, ukelele, voice and harmonica lessons.

Full class information and how to register can be found on the Scottish Culture and Traditions website www.scottishculture.org