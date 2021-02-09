Dismay as Duthie Park’s snowmen and snow women destroyed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dozens of snowmen and snow women that had taken up residency in Aberdeen’s Duthie Park have been destroyed.

The carefully constructed structures began to appear late on Monday afternoon as families across the city suited up in their warmest clothing before departing to play in the snow.

Snow families had even been formed with some finding it all a bit too much and requiring rest on one of the park’s public benches.

But sadly, the snowmen and snow women have been knocked down overnight.

The flurry of snow in the north-east comes as temperatures as low as -15c are expected in some parts.

A yellow weather warning for snow right up the east coast is currently in place, extending as far north as the Orkney and Shetland islands, with snow and ice also expected on Thursday and Friday.

The new warning from the Met Office omits the Shetland islands and covers the east of the UK, spanning from the south-east of England to Orkney.

The yellow warning for snow and ice is in place until noon on Friday.

Bands of snow showers are affecting some areas this morning These are heaviest in the east, but some flurries are filtering across to western areas giving a covering of snow in places. An Amber snow warning remains in place for central Scotland

— Met Office (@metoffice) February 9, 2021

Snow showers overnight have brought more of the white stuff to parts of the north-east, with approximately 26cm of snow reported in Aboyne.

Altnaharra in the Highlands recorded the lowest temperature overnight, according to meteorologists, with the mercury dropping to -16.7c, the coldest night recorded in Scotland this winter.

Police have described some roads in the area as ‘skitey’ urging motorists to take caution if undertaking essential journeys.