BP ‘likely’ to be planning Scotland offshore wind entry

BP is “likely” planning entry into the Scotland offshore wind market after securing a landmark move into the UK sector, an expert believes.

John MacAskill, operations director of London-headquartered Offshore Wind Consultants, said he “would be shocked if BP is not applying for a ScotWind lease”.

BP yesterday announced it had won rights to two 60-year leases in the Irish Sea, around 18 miles off north-west England, from the Crown Estate for projects up to 3GW in capacity.

The deal comes at a time when companies can bid for ScotWind, the first offshore wind leasing round in Scotland in a decade. The window for applications closes next month.

“We will see, but I am pretty confident BP are likely to be participating”, Mr MacAskill said.

