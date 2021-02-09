Weather: Blood donor appointments cancelled in Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two blood donor sessions due to be held in Aberdeen today have been cancelled due to severe weather.

The sessions at Aberdeen Blood Donor Centre, by the city’s Royal Infirmary, had been due to take place between 2pm and 4pm, and 5pm and 7.30pm.

The Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS) has those booked in for appointments are currently being contacted.

⚠️ Aberdeen Blood Donor Centre – Cancelled ⚠️ The Aberdeen Blood Donor Centre session has been cancelled today because of severe weather. We are currently contacting all donors with appointments. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. pic.twitter.com/LdbnBZWBEE — SNBTS-Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (@givebloodscot) February 9, 2021

A statement reads: “The Aberdeen Blood Donor Centre session has been cancelled today because of severe weather.

“We are currently contacting all donors with appointments.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Blood donation sessions have continued across Scotland despite the pandemic.

The act of donating blood is currently permitted under current restrictions as it is deemed an essential activity.

The SNBTS has said it aims to retain six-days of stocks of all blood types at any time in order to meet the requirements of patients in Scotland.

A live graphic of blood stock levels is available here.