Travel disruption: How is the weather affecting you?

Drivers and public transport users are continuing to face widespread disruption tonight as the wintry weather causes havoc on the roads.

Roads

Roads across the north-east have been badly hit by snow, with some “treacherous” conditions reported earlier today – causing the AWPR to be briefly closed near Stonehaven.

Currently, all First Bus services are running an hour late due to difficult driving conditions.

⚠️SERVICE UPDATE⚠️ We are currently experiencing delays of up to 1 hour on all routes. Services are unable to move on Guild Street, Market Street, and various other areas. We are incredibly sorry for the delays and will keep you updated as the situation progresses. — First Aberdeen (@FirstAberdeen) February 9, 2021

Snow on Guild Street and Market Street, leading to Union Street, is causing the most trouble with a number of buses getting stuck.

Some Stagecoach Bluebird routes have also been affected by poor road conditions with buses unable to reach their destinations.

Service numbers 61 and 61 will only operate in main towns.

The bus provider tweeted: “Due to a poor road conditions 68 and 61 are only servicing main towns. At the moment we are unable to service Newburgh, Balmedie, Cruden Bay, Strichen, Fetterangus and New Leeds.

#NScotServiceUpdate Due to a poor road conditions 68 and 61 are only servicing main towns. At the moment we are unable to service #Newburgh, #Balmedie, #Cruden Bay, #Strichen, #Fetterangus and #New Leeds Further updates will be tweeted when more info becomes available. pic.twitter.com/44tMQKg1Cg — Stagecoach Bluebird (@StagecoachBBird) February 9, 2021

“Further updates will be tweeted when more info becomes available.”

It is also understood that a lorry and a number of cars are stuck on Burghmuir Drive in Inverurie.

Motorists are asked to use caution in the area.

Earlier this morning, police described the A98 Fraserburgh to Fochabers road as “skitey” due to snowdrifts.

Officers patrolling the area near Longmanhill said that strong winds in the small hours was causing snow to drift across the carriageway.

Police have urged motorists to take a cautious approach on routes in order to safely navigate the tricky conditions.

The AWPR was also subject traffic jams as the road was forced to close at Stonehaven due to the treacherous conditions.

The bypass had been shut between Stonehaven and Cleanhill with the A90 northbound from Stonehaven understood to be impassable to vehicles.

Traffic Scotland have confirmed the road is now open however adverse weather continues to cause issues.

Police are currently assisting with traffic on the A90 after a lorry blocked one of the northbound lanes.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a lorry blocking a lane on the A90 north of Dyce around 4.30pm on Tuesday, 9 February.”

Motorists travelling to south are also being made aware that conditions on the Tay Bridge in Dundee are worsening with additional ploughing resources being used.

Conditions are worsening. We have additional ploughing resources en route, but still advise everyone to stay indoors if possible. pic.twitter.com/sCUQYYLoVa — Tay Road Bridge (@tay_road_bridge) February 9, 2021

Long queues formed on East Dock Street earlier today, with eyewitnesses saying a lorry had become stuck on the ramp of the bridge.

Trains

Disruption to the line at Arbroath, caused by adverse weather, is affecting services to and from Aberdeen.

ScotRail trains will now terminate at the Angus station with a bus replacement service taking passengers onwards.

Buses will also be used to bring commuters to Arbroath, where train services are running to Edinburgh.

At Arbroath, there's a set of points which are likely to freeze up without warning because of the severe weather conditions. This affects our Edinburgh – Arbroath trains, which will only run between Edinburgh & Dundee. It shouldn't have any impact on Glasgow – Montrose trains. pic.twitter.com/8pX3lCILEE — ScotRail (@ScotRail) February 9, 2021

A ScotRail statement said: “At Arbroath, there’s a set of points which are likely to freeze up without warning because of the severe weather conditions.

“This affects our Edinburgh – Arbroath trains, which will only run between Edinburgh & Dundee.

“It shouldn’t have any impact on Glasgow – Montrose trains.”

It continued: “We have replacement buses running between Stonehaven and Arbroath.

“Replacement bus provision is limited and customers may be required to queue or travel on the next bus.”

A broken down train, between Keith and Elgin, has also brought disruption to the Inverness to Aberdeen line.

Engineers were deployed to assist the train crew who are also seeking to resolve the issue.

NEW: One of our trains has broken down between Keith & Elgin. We're sending an engineer to assist with its recovery, though the train crew themselves working to try and fix the fault if they can. This incident is causing disrupting on the Aberdeen – Inverness route. ^CT pic.twitter.com/FSWHuTUZ2u — ScotRail (@ScotRail) February 9, 2021

Airports

Only one flight has been cancelled this afternoon from Aberdeen International Airport.

The 4.30pm Loganair flight to Teesside International Airport in Darlington has not taken off.

Passengers are advised to contact the airline for further information.